Yes, that’s how you solve a problem. Just tax everyone like crazy: driving a car is unaffordable after kilometer tax.

Electric cars are starting to get more expensive. The benefits begin to evaporate as Bono’s inspiration for a new U2 album. Now that electric cars themselves are getting better, it’s still an interesting option. But when the benefits are gone, people will start looking at petrol again. At the moment, that offers many advantages to use.

How is the government going to solve this? Well, very simple. Electric cars will become more expensive, cars with a petrol engine will be subject to a broken tax and cars with a diesel engine will in principle be impossible to drive. This is evident from the report of the IBO (Interdepartmental Policy Research). This report was published a few days ago House of Representatives offered.

Draconian measures

Because we are in danger of not achieving the goals – because not realistically – draconian measures are being taken to prevent it However to get. Think of the mandatory electric company car from 2025 and the ban on the sale of combustion engines from 2030. Many countries are sticking to 2035 because 2030 is not feasible. Another measure is road pricing.

In addition to BPM, VAT, excise duties and other ways to extort money, there is ANOTHER one: pay according to use. The intention is that this ‘pay according to use’ will replace motor vehicle tax. You could also assume that you will be cheaper if you drive less.

Bee AutoReview Have they been calculating what the costs will be. And you feel it coming, we have been naive. We are going to pay a bizarre amount to an insane amount of extra tax due to the new measures. At AutoReview they looked at the costs of a Kia Picanto (petrol), Peugeot 308 (diesel) and Opel Corsa-e (electric). Basically you are going to pay a lot for everything.

At the moment you pay about 350 per year for MRB for such a small Kia, but that is 725 euros if you drive 8,000 km. If you drive 15,000 km, you pay 1,359 euros. At 30,000 km per year, it is even 2,718 euros not to be allowed to drive faster than 100 km/h in a friggin’ Picanto! To quote Mark Rutte: The Netherlands is a hell of a cool little country.

Driving unaffordable after mileage tax: especially with diesel

The Peugeot 308 HDI is becoming a scarce luxury product. Now you pay about 1,500 euros per year to MRB, which becomes 1,053 per year if you drive 8,000 km per year. That is indeed cheaper. But if you drive a little more (15,000 per year) you pay almost 2 grand per year! If you drive 30,000 km per year, you pay 4 grand… It is also rapidly becoming less fun for electric cars, because you will pay about 180 euros per 8,000 km for an electric Corsa.

If you drive abroad a lot, then you have to yet pay The Hague. We are still talking about very modal cars. Everything that is a bit fun, fast, big, heavy or luxurious will of course be taxed extra. The companies that roll back counters are entering golden times.

Now two things to note. First, this is a plan. Not yet the final implementation. Of course we should not be too gullible. Now that electric cars will simply become expensive, the government will tax the rest. It is an effective and simple way.

Of course there is a chance that the plan will not make it. The provincial councils have shown that the Netherlands is not pleased with the coalition’s environmental plans. It will also be extra difficult to push through such a regulation. Unless at the BBB they only think a Deutz Fahr, John Deere and Fendt, instead of a Maserati, Mazda or Mercedes.

Through: AD Auto.

Read more? This is how billing works!

This article Driving unaffordable after kilometer charge: Gosh! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Driving #unaffordable #kilometer #tax #Gosh