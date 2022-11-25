585 hp is not nothing. So Kia is giving the first EV6 GT owners driver training. And Wouter got that training too!

The top model of the Kia EV6 is the GT. The word flagship does apply here. This electric car delivers a system power of no less than 585 hp!

The electric car has a 218 hp electric motor on the front axle and a 367 hp electric motor on the rear axle. Combined, this results in a system power of 585 hp and 740 Nm of torque. The fastest Kia to date accelerates to 100 in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is 260 km/h.

It is the first time that Kia has delivered so much power in a production car. The loyal Kia driver and perhaps also a group of new customers may have never driven with so much power. The South Korean automaker understands that all that power can be overwhelming. They came up with something for that.

The first 200 buyers to purchase a Buy Kia EV6 GT are offered driving training for public roads. Wouter may not have bought an EV6 GT (if only it were such a party), but he was allowed to undergo the professional driver training. That never hurts, of course. The driving training is tailor-made, so the instructor can teach every driver, regardless of experience. Even Walter!

Check the video to get an idea of ​​what this driving training looks like.

