That will teach you, you notorious speeder. From April 1, you can choose a LEMG course if you are caught speeding.

We all do it once in a while and that’s driving too fast. Sometimes to overtake a car, other times when it is not busy on the highway. Is it allowed? No. But whether the world will end because of it, no, that is not the case. But people who drive too fast are a danger to everyone. Higher fines do not always help.

Speeding can result in a LEMG course

The abbreviation stands for ‘Light Educational Measure Behavior and Traffic’. Drivers who drive too fast will soon be at risk of a mandatory course on behavior and traffic. The aim is to learn how to safely participate in traffic. Even with drugs and alcohol in your blood you are the jack.

The course is not for everyone. It is intended for the often young driver who has committed a significant speeding offense for the first time. This concerns speeding offenses from:

50 km/h to 60 km/h (both inside and outside built-up areas) or

30 km/h to 60 km/h with a moped, agricultural tractor or

30 km/h to 60 km/h during roadworks

If you make it more colorful by driving even faster, you can go to another course. Think of the behavior and traffic (EMG) course or a driving skills test.

Costs something

During the course, the offender learns about the consequences and risks of irresponsible driving. You take the course in a group of 8 to 12 people. The course is mandatory. If you do not have a driving ban, you may continue to drive during this period. If the speeder is stubborn and does not show up, the driver’s license will be declared invalid.

The course consists of two four-hour sessions and an individual follow-up discussion. An additional disadvantage is that you have to pay for the course yourself. The costs are 433 euros for the installation costs and 410 euros for the implementation costs.

Quite a bit of money, so better just keep driving normally and stick to the speed limit as much as possible.

