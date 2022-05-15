Returning from an evening with friends, Jacopo Varriale took the freeway in the wrong direction and collided with another car

Another accident on the Italian roads, on the Florence – Pisa – Livorno freeway. Jacopo Varriale he lost his life at the age of 36 after colliding with another car. He leaves his wife and a one-year-old baby in pain.

Nobody could do anything to save the life of Jacopo Varriale, that is died instantly. He collided with another car driven by four boys aged between 23 and 26. The latter are now found hospitalized in the hospital in severe conditions.

The dynamics of Jacopo Varriale’s accident

Law enforcement agencies are investigating and trying to rebuild theexact dynamics of the accident. According to the first reports reported, it seems that the 36-year-old was returning home after an evening spent with friends.

Jacopo took Florence – Pisa – Livorno in against traffic and along the way he collided with the car of the four young people, who were returning after a night at the disco and who were proceeding in the right direction of travel.

The impact was a lot violentboth the two cars came out completely destroyed.

The young father died instantly, the 118 health workers could not do anything for him. While the four boys were rescue and transported to the hospital, two are currently hospitalized in the Cisanello hospital and two others in the Livorno hospital.

Before the dramatic accident, other drivers had seen Jacopo Varriale driving in the wrong direction and they had alerted the authoritiesmanaging to avoid it first.

The agents in fact listened to various testimonies, before reconstructing the dynamics of the accident. Drivers who have been picked up by images from surveillance cameras. Now they want to understand why the man was driving in the wrong direction.

Jacopo was a swimmer and was part of the Dimensione Nuoto Pontedera company. The latter, after learning the unfortunate news, published a post on Facebook: