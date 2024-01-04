In two weeks it will be a year since 23-year-old Darren died in a collision on Koningskade in The Hague. The driver was driving far too fast and had too much to drink. His case will be heard in a few months. His mother thinks the penalties for those who cause traffic accidents are far too low. Public prosecutor Jaitske Roosma, who is charged with these types of cases, explains the choices she has to make. “These are often people who feel very guilty about what they have done.”