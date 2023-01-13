Currently, for

be a traffic training teacher in Spain It is necessary to sign up for one of the calls published annually by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). Once the training process has been completed, and after obtaining the certificate issued by the DGT itself, the student can now form part of the staff of any of the more than 8,000 open doors that private driving schools currently have throughout the world. National territory.

Spanish driving schools offer more than 3,000 jobs as a driver training teacher, a job alternative with great future prospects, which allows you to work in your own province, and with no unemployment rate.

The great novelty this year, and given the current serious lack of teachers, is that the DGT has decided

eliminate the so-called preliminary phase selection of applicants, which traditionally did not exceed the vast majority of people who accessed it.

Thus, it has been determined that

anyone you want Obtain your certificate as a driver training teacher, either directly agree to participate in the so-called distance or correspondence phase, only of a theoretical nature, where future teachers must pass two tests or qualifying knowledge assessments.

In addition, another of the great novelties of this call is that the DGT will only allow the recovery of any of the subjects suspended from the second evaluation. once already

passed these examsthe student must attend the last phase of the course, known as the presence phase, lasting 10 weeks, which will be face-to-face.

The requirements currently requested by the

DGT to participate in these courses to obtain the certificate of traffic training teacher, they are simply to be in possession of the

High School Graduate or equivalent, have a class B driving license for a minimum of two years and that the applicant meets the required psychophysical conditions. Applicants interested in participating in these courses currently have an open call that closes the application submission period on January 30.

For the President of the National Association of Driving Schools

(ANA IS)Álvaro Llamas, «the work of a traffic training teacher is essential for society. It is not just about teaching driving or explaining rules, we teach safe driving behaviors and attitudes to future drivers. We teach them the importance of what they are doing because

they literally risk their lives and that of others. It is a job that makes us proud and we believe that it can be a very interesting job alternative for those people who are unemployed or want to change jobs”.

From ANAES, to facilitate the access process and resolve any questions about

the details of this call could have any citizen, an information email is made available free of charge to those interested, as well as a contact telephone number, to which they can contact. Future teachers may address their inquiries to the email

[email protected]call 91 005 43 88 from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or send a WhatsApp to 653 63 78 08.