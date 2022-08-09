Driving schools | The driving test turned out to be a huge troll – Almost half of them fail on the first try

Helsinki Anu Sahin, 45, lets out a small disappointed sigh. Didn’t pass the driving test the first time. The reason was speeding. Sahin did not notice that the hourly speed limit had changed from one hundred to eighty when he came from the highway towards Käpylä.

“It’s sad, of course. But the general feeling is good, because otherwise there was nothing to point out in my driving and the feedback was good,” he says.

The driving test was very exciting, and it certainly had its effect, Sahin reflects.

His traffic teacher Tanja Lonka CAP’s Malmin office agrees with Sahin’s driving skills. The person in charge of the driving test did not, for example, have to intervene in the driving.

Driver’s license even fewer pass the driving test the first time. The share has decreased dramatically in a few years, and the passing percentage of driving school students has fallen the most.

At the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom), the situation has been monitored by the manager Henna Antilan according to exactly. The biggest reason for the drop is considered to be the 2018 driver’s license reform, where the number of mandatory driving hours decreased.

“Students try to pass with perhaps fewer hours. It’s often not enough,” says Antila.

Those who practice for the driving test with a teaching permit pass the exam a little better.

55 percent of driving school students and 66 percent of those with a teaching license pass the driving test the first time.

Jenni Puska works as the regional manager of the CAP driving school in the capital region and knows that some of the students trust that they can get by with the minimum number of lessons required by law.

For a passenger car driver’s license, the driving school must have at least ten hours of driving instruction and four hours of risk education. On this basis, Sahin also took his driving test.

The mandatory number of driving hours for those practicing with a teaching license is ten hours, but the recommendation is at least 20 hours.

“The purpose of the law reform was for the law to define the minimum amount and for students to have a personalized curriculum,” says Puska.

“ “The traffic environment has not changed anywhere, even though the number of required driving hours was reduced to ten.”

Lonka has noticed that 10 hours of driving is rarely enough to pass the driving test – especially with manual transmissions and in Helsinki.

“Yes, almost the minimum required for that is 17 or 18 driving hours. Helsinki is difficult, because there is much more traffic than elsewhere – there are lanes, trams and others,” says Lonka.

He has worked as a traffic teacher for 15 years.

“The traffic environment has not changed anywhere, even though the number of required driving hours was reduced to ten.”

If the driving test will be rejected, no guidance on the number of additional hours will be given anymore. Taking them depends on your own judgment and the recommendation of the traffic teacher.

“The extra driving lessons cost money, so the temptation to go just to try it out if you could pass is there,” says Puska.

However, repeatedly attempting the driving test is not cheap. Ajovarma oy, which offers qualifications, charges 99 euros for the test with a class B vehicle.

Ajovarma has handled permit tasks related to issuing driver’s licenses since 2016. At that time, the tasks were transferred from the police to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, which chose Ajovarma to handle them.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency renewed Ajovarma’s contract after tendering this year. The next season is valid for four years.

in Finland you can still get your driver’s license at 94 different offices around the country. There are also very small towns.

The model makes the driving test requirements variable. A driving test in the center of a big city requires different skills than in a small municipality.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency has considered the density of degree locations. According to Antila, a motion had already been made to reduce the number of localities.

“However, it did not receive support. We wanted the network to still be quite dense in Finland, so we will continue with the same model as before,” says Antila.

According to Antila, reducing the number of municipalities could have enabled other providers to enter the driver’s license market.

“Driving license no is a daily service for which the shopping trip should be particularly short. However, the political will now was that the network must be preserved,” Antila states.

Driving license renewal also changed the driving test so that it should no longer be fault based so that certain things lead to disqualification.

“It should no longer be the case that the test is immediately rejected for, say, three individual mistakes. Instead, it is an overall assessment. The duration of the degree was also extended, and that includes proper feedback,” explains Antila.

The driving test currently lasts 60 minutes.

According to Puska, if the card doesn’t come off on the first try, the second time usually produces a result.

“There are also those who excite a lot. If the first test is rejected, it can become an even bigger source of tension. In driving lessons, everything can go well, but in a test situation, it just gets stuck,” says Puska.

Puskan according to the current driving education is quite a puzzle for teachers.

“The teacher has to think about which things to prioritize in ten hours of teaching, and for example pocket parking can only be practiced a few times. The teacher must teach the student to be a safe driver who can handle traffic independently and does not cause danger to himself or other road users with his own traffic behavior,” says Puska.

Today, almost 40 percent of those who get a driver’s license obtain a B driver’s license with a learner’s permit, i.e. usually taught by their parents. The share has grown rapidly in recent years.

The number of people taking their driver’s license in general has been decreasing for a long time. While 71,000 people took the B driving test ten years ago, last year only 61,000.

According to Antila, green values ​​and climate issues can influence the background, among other things.

Driving license is still usually carried out in Finland with an internal combustion engine car with a manual transmission. Sahin is an exception to this, as he plans to complete his card in an automatic car.

In Finland, it is not allowed to take the driver’s test in an automatic car without a special condition on the driver’s license that prohibits driving a manual car.

It doesn’t bother Sahin, because the cars of the family and other close ones are automatic transmissions.

Anu Sahin gets a driver’s license, because it makes it easier to transport her 7-year-old child to activities. In addition, you can easily get to the cottage and the grocery store by car. He is not going to completely give up moving around in public.

The special condition comes from the EU’s driver’s license directive, the development of which is under development and which, according to Antila, Finland is now trying to contribute to. In some European countries, the condition has already been waived.

CEO of Epic driving school Kalle Lahervo estimates that removing the condition “would in the medium term have an effect on the immediate local emissions produced by driver training”.

“For example, electric cars are not available with a manual transmission, which practically excludes them from driver training use, with a few exceptions,” says Lahervo.

He believes that it would be easier to pass the driving test with an automatic car.

“Kokelaa would have more resources for managing traffic situations instead of focusing on the technical management of the vehicle, such as changing gears.”

Sahin also finds this automatic car a plus.

In three weeks, there will be a new attempt. The waiting time is long, but Sahin’s mood is not affected by the failed driving test.

“Nothing but again!”