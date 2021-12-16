The modalities of theexamination for the driver’s license. In the decree October 27, 2021 of the Ministry of Infrastructure the questions of quiz they pass 40 to 30 and at the same time time decreases from 30 minutes to 20.

The changes are effective from December 20, 2021 and have been introduced to recover the backlog created earlier by the ever-decreasing number of examiners on the staff of the Motorization and aggravated byemergency Covid.

Driving school exam quiz

THE quiz expected in the driving school exam pass 40 to 30. The time to answer you is 20 minutes, ten less than the 30 expected until now.

The driving license theory exam goes from 40 to 30 questions

The novelty concerns the exam to obtain the driving license of categories A1 (the license for sixteen year olds, to drive motorcycles up to 125 cubic centimeters of displacement, 11 kilowatts of power and power / weight ratio up to 0.1 kW / kg and tricycles with power up to 15 kW), A2 (motorcycles with power up to 35 kW and power / weight ratio up to 0.2 kW / kg), TO (motorcycles and tricycles, without limitations other than those for the youngest), B1 (non-light quadricycles), B. (motor vehicles up to 3.5 tons with power limits for novice drivers, plus tricycles with power even higher than 15 kW) and BE (light vehicles when towing a non-light trailer).

License exam modification, why?

The modification of the driving school exam modality was introduced mainly due to thebackward due to the health emergency of COVID-19 and to speed up the exams by shortening the time of occupation of the classrooms for each single session.

The time to answer the questions goes from 30 to 20 minutes

Therefore, it is only the number of that that changes requests and the weather, while the other modalities of the test remain unchanged: each candidate must sit at the station which is assigned to him, where a computer asks him questions drawn from the ministerial database (whose language is being simplified). To watch over the candidates there are the examiners, but also the police.

