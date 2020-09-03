E.t are not too many vehicle manufacturers who dedicate themselves to the subject of three-wheelers with tilting technology. Yamaha is one of them. In contrast to Piaggio, Peugeot or Quadro, the Japanese did so in a not entirely plausible way. In the construction of the small Tricitiy 125 scooter and the Niken 850 sports touring motorcycle, which is also equipped with two front wheels, the track width was not dimensioned so large that a class B driving license, i.e. a car driver’s license, is sufficient to drive the vehicles.

A special, possibly even a wrong track. Yamaha itself blocked access to customers without a motorcycle license. With the Tricity 300 at a complete price of 8400 euros, the company is now taking the step that was due: The track width of 470 millimeters makes the new Tricity 300 a “car”. Just as Piaggio has been pioneering with the MP3 and Quadro for a long time, as is Peugeot with the Metropolis, the next generation of which will be presented shortly. It should be noted that the exact driving license regulations differ in the EU. The following applies in Germany: a car driver’s license is sufficient if the exam was taken after January 19, 2013, the minimum age is 21 years.

Every manufacturer has a special recipe for front wheel guidance and tilting technology. Yamaha relies on a construction for the Tricity 300 that is similar to that of the powerful, fast Niken, with a parallelogram lever system and independently working telescopic forks with double fork tubes. Yamaha calls the ingenious mechanics LMW-Ackermann suspension / steering system (see text at the end). While the wheels of the Niken are mounted on the inside of the telescopic forks, in the case of the Tricity they are on the outside.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



Yamaha Tricity 300





Anyone who switches from an ordinary two-wheeler directly to such a three-wheeler will feel a certain toughness when steering and changing lean angles. That happens quickly in the case of the Yamaha. Taken in isolation, the scooter behaves pleasantly neutral, predictable, good-natured. Agility is there. The front wheel duo conveys trust through double contact with the road. It reduces the likelihood of a fall as a result of a panic braking. Especially in the rain, on slippery or bumpy road surfaces, you are more carefree.

In addition, the Tricity mobilizes a lot of braking power and stability when required, as all three 14-inch wheels are each equipped with a 267-millimeter brake disc. The combination system supervised by ABS was designed to be foolproof. When you pull the left brake lever or step on the brake pedal, it not only activates the rear brake, but also distributes the braking force to all wheels. This is to prevent overbraking of the rear wheel. If you only pull the right lever, you only brake with the front wheels.

Practical thing for stopping at traffic lights

Professional brakes are likely to be bothered by the doughy, not very transparent feeling on the brake levers. Maybe that’s intentional because, according to Yamaha, the Tricity 300 is primarily geared towards “new and inexperienced riders”. And they could possibly be frightened by a sharply going brake system. Yamaha has placed the legally required but superfluous brake pedal on all three-wheel scooters, which takes up unnecessary space on the right footboard, well inside the center tunnel, where it can only be reached by twisting it, but above all not disturbing. OK then.