Dhe endeavor to move from the number one in car manufacturing to the number one in electric car manufacturing means that Volkswagen has to stretch it, not to speak of an ordeal. The journey to a sometimes hard-to-digest design and even harder-to-digest materials involves risks, and in any case it has so far led away from the art of the designers, which is noticeably pouring out of every pore and which only Volkswagen has managed to achieve in the volume market. None of the competing brands feels so dense, so meticulous, so well thought-out, which is why customers were happy to get a few thalers more from the attic.

If you want to breathe in, suck in, and feel this feeling again, don’t reach for the ID 5, but for the Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI 4Motion, ignore your friend’s “out of time” sentence and embark on a long journey. This is ambiguous, because the proud SUV is already of powerful format, and it runs hundreds of kilometers at a time without wearing out its occupants in the slightest.

Where the eye falls, joints run as if drawn on the caliper. Wherever your hands reach, you will experience flattering materials, even the storage compartments in the doors are carpeted. Where the ears listen, fine music sounds from well-dosed loudspeakers, and in the background a diesel subtly plays its perhaps last bass.









The engine is of particular quality, if only because it is a six-cylinder with a displacement of three liters. Few master such famous mechanical engineering, including BMW, for example, whose sixty drive vernacular rightly bestows the attribute cream piece. In the Touareg, the V-arrangement develops 286 hp, which, as is typical for diesel engines, ensures progress with power drawn from the depth of the cubic capacity. The 285 Maxipneus, which are not always velvety smooth, but foolproof clawing into the asphalt, result in a relaxed driving style, which stands in some contrast to the somewhat thick chrome grille. The rear is drawn softer, we preferred its elegance.

The driver feels comfortable and safe at the wheel with its precise control, the easy-to-read displays and the impressively large screen. However, we caught ourselves moving the powerful center console a little to the left, giving the impression that the steering wheel axis was not exactly centered on the seat. But it does, as VW assures us. Those interested in relaxation exercises respond with a work assignment for the seat massage.

Cars like the Touareg are driven by families, people with boats or horses, or those who simply love its stature. Very few turn off-road, although thanks to all-wheel drive and climbing skills, things should get tough there. We can’t say what fits in the luggage compartment. After three suitcases, four bags and five pairs of shoes we lost the counting power to keep the family peace. The Touareg simply swallowed everything that the clan had left in the hallway. And otherwise you just move the back seat, there is enough legroom anyway.

8.8 liters consumption, 1100 kilometers range and a lot of well-being are noted in the logbook. The Touareg is VW at its best, just as we have valued the brand over the years. Only that with the thaler more, that’s not true here somehow. The basic price of the Atmosphere version is 71,000 euros. Equipped with the finest R-Design, it comes to 114,800 euros. Pass the smelling salts.