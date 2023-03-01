EThere are scoffers who think that you only have to build a normal car a little higher, give it a pithy look with a few plastic parts and call it an SUV, and then it will sell itself. There is something to it, because such refined everyday vehicles seem to appeal to the taste of the masses. Consequently, most manufacturers have something like this in different sizes in their range. Volkswagen shows how this works: In terms of registration numbers, the Golf is still in a class of its own, but the compact SUV Tiguan ranks right behind it, making it the most popular vehicle in this category.

Where does the success come from that could make the competition jealous? It will not only be due to the fact that there is a VW dealer in every major city. It cannot be said that the model has an ability that is not found in others. So it will be more due to the overall package of the Tiguan that has been available since 2007. And the fact that there is something for everyone in the wide range.