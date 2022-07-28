None, he is not. The gentlemen who are strolling across the zebra crossing during their lunch break are completely safe. “Look, the new electric Bulli,” says one in an appreciative tone, the group nods. Those interested in petrol stations and supermarkets have similar thoughts and ask: “Is that the electric Bulli?”. So Volkswagen has a topic, as the industry likes to call it, because the word problem must not be spoken. A homemade, possibly a luxury problem. We were traveling with the new Multivan T 7, which is a small experiment, albeit one with largely conventional fuel.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The electric bus will not be available until autumn, when it will be called ID Buzz. Because the classic bus, which for many fans is the only true bus, continues to be known as the 6.1, three models are now on offer. They differ not only in the drive, but also in the claim. The T 7 is intended to appeal to all those who want to stay closer to passenger cars. It is lower, handier, less bus, less construction site. The hosts in Hanover have agreed that 100 percent will be used privately. That means 1.90 meters in height and thus the possibility of being able to drive into most multi-storey car parks.