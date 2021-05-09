W.How many brands does the VW Group have? More than ten? Yes, and a good dozen is made up of the “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles” division, which, along with MAN, Scania and Ducati, is often forgotten in its independence. The brand is controlled from Hanover, where there is even a factory where the van is built. What is meant is the VW bus, the number 1 German commercial vehicle that came right after the Beetle and has long enjoyed cult status. The sixth generation is now rolling off the assembly line, and the seventh is soon to follow. The VW Caddy, on the other hand, has only arrived in the fifth generation. The panel van has enriched the range of commercial vehicles since 1979 and inspires everyone who is looking for a lot of space on a small footprint.

The new Caddy 5 is still fresh on the market and is now on the same platform as the current Golf VIII. However, the rigid axle remained behind, which is due to the highest possible payload for commercial use. After all, the fifth Caddy finally no longer has leaf springs in the back, but modern coil springs. There is still a long way to go when it comes to the handling of a Golf, but of course it is hopelessly inferior in terms of usable space.

Thanks to its boxy structure, a caddy offers up to 2556 liters of load volume over a length of 4.50 meters, and a generous 1200 liters is just behind the rear seat bench. The clear width of the loading area with the low loading sill is 1.15 meters and the height is 1.25 meters. A washing machine fits easily into the car or a pallet of fresh olive trees from the garden center. The asymmetrically divided rear seat can be collapsed and placed vertically, then the flat loading area measures 1.70 meters. If an old door two meters high is to be transported, that’s no problem either.









VW Caddy





The bank can be completely expanded in just a few simple steps, which would add another 30 centimeters of loading length. But the door also fits perfectly in the cargo space at an angle, at the front it rests on the headrests, and the huge tailgate, which swings far up, can still be closed. A side effect of the clear height is the very good headroom on all seats. If the loading talent is not enough for you, you can order the 4.85 meter long Caddy Maxi, which means a loading volume of more than 3000 liters. Then there is also a third row of seats, but they are also available for the short model for a surcharge of 869 euros. Of course, as a seven-seater there is hardly any cargo space left. Mathematically it is 191 liters.

The rear passengers traditionally enter the car via sliding doors with rigid windows. Parents in particular love these doors, there is nowhere for their children to hit them, and entry into tight parking spaces is much easier than with folding doors. And playing around with window regulators is also a shame. At the back, the child and the cone sit quite well, rather steep and upright, but comfortable. The test car was a special model for the market launch, called Move. It comes with a fixed glass roof, which increases the feeling of space. Move models are still available, also because the petrol caddy was added later. A natural gas model is also to come, and all-wheel drive is also planned. It is still open whether there will be a plug-in hybrid.