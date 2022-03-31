Toyota recently added a crossover variant to the small car Yaris, which is even available with all-wheel drive. The hybrid sells well right away. There must be a reason.

Dhe small and economical Yaris from Toyota is a successful model. Even if the latest generation has nothing in common with its two-decade-old origins apart from the name, it was apparently time for the carmaker to adapt the range somewhat to modern tastes. Because what did not exist before was a variant as a small SUV.

Here it is now, and it’s reportedly selling very well. The Yaris Cross has all the features that also characterize the normal Yaris: A full hybrid with continuously variable transmission, but the power for the battery does not come from the socket, but is produced by the engine. In other words, just like many plug-in hybrids do because the drivers are too lazy to hang them up at the charging station, but unlike the Yaris, they benefit from state subsidies.