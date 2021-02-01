M.Sometimes an obvious idea that nobody had come up with before triggers a whole wave. Until almost the middle of the nineties, the automotive world was still clearly laid out, apart from the familiar types of vehicles for passenger transport – closed, open, as station wagons or coupes – there were a few tough specialists for off-road use. And then Toyota comes along and does something in between: The RAV 4, presented in 1994, had permanent all-wheel drive with a differential in the middle instead of the switchable one that was customary at the time, because the one on the road had an advantage, and instead of the robust ladder frame, it had a light, self-supporting body.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Toyota replaced the rigid axles with independent wheel suspension, and no terrain reduction was required. In return, there was a powerful engine for the time, paired with an exterior that constantly aroused the urge to have to caress it. Success is addicting, others followed suit. With this concept, the RAV4 is the mother of all modern SUVs, the name stands for Recreational Active Vehicle 4-Wheel Drive.

In the meanwhile fifth generation, which was presented in 2018, the principle is the same, otherwise there is no longer any resemblance to the original model. Against the cuddly ancestor, the new one is a giant block, the smooth forms have given way to a rugged design that is beautiful. There has recently been a plug-in hybrid that occupies the upper end in terms of price and performance. Instead of the once 129 hp, there are now two electric motors and a gasoline engine with a system output of 306 hp, but they don’t have to move one ton, but two of them.

The chauffeur looks at a friendly atmosphere

Anyone who climbs the RAV knows immediately why this type of car is so popular: No contortions when getting in and out, plenty of headroom, the best view on all sides. There is also space in the back for three bouncers and space further back for the new kitchen equipment on an almost level surface as soon as the wide, but lame tailgate has finished its way. There is nothing wrong with the driver’s seat, which is also electrically moved, the chauffeur looks at a friendly ambience with a softly foamed dashboard and is happy about the self-explanatory operating elements, only the large central display looks like it has been glued on afterwards. The mechanical buttons on the side of the screen have their advantages, because you don’t have to finger your way through menus, but they take up space and the display of the navigation does not seem very fresh to us.

Can such a car do something off-road? As on the original model, the ground clearance and overhangs are better than those of road cars, but worse than the values ​​of specialists. If you are not careful, nudge your pretty nose on the embankment. But we successfully rummaged through muddy paths and watched with interest in the display what the individual wheels were doing. The rear electric motor, with 40 kW actually the weaker one because the front one has 134 kW, then takes on more of the propulsion work. If a wheel threatens to spin, it is braked and the car jerks forward. There is a button with the function Trail that changes a few settings, it doesn’t make a big difference. The sensitive, responsive electric motors are ideal for off-road use; a reduction is not required due to the high torque. What is not there is a button that reduces the speed to pedestrian level when you want to go back down the cliff.