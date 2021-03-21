W.e imagine working at Toyota to be a bit gray. Every screw has to fit, the assembly line has to cycle, ten million cars with a respectable return are put into circulation year after year. Design escapades are rather alien to the Japanese, especially in the interiors, which mostly look as if cheerfulness has been abolished. In order to reach local taste buds, Toyota has of course built up drawing and manufacturing expertise in Europe, which is paying off in the new Yaris small car, among other things.

It was a success and won the “Car of the Year” award, but hardly gave the competition any sleepless nights. But the seriousness injected into the developers leads straight to a paradox with the addition of Gazoo Racing. This is a high-tech mobile full of fun, which would have died a controller death elsewhere. Perhaps apart from the Ford Fiesta ST and Fiat Abarth 595 Esseesse.

If you want to take part in the rally championship, you need a base in the series. But nobody said that a rally car had to be on the road again. Toyota does. A two-door model with a carbon roof and aluminum doors, mechanical handbrake, limited-slip differential, variable all-wheel drive, six-speed manual switch and other goodies that make life easier and funky is being built specifically for this purpose. Thousands of spot welds and meters of structural adhesive join what has to hold together.









Because if you just thought that nothing could be got from three cylinders and 1.6 liter cubic capacity, 261 HP and 6500 rpm will bring you to the limit of gravitational forces. 100 km / h drops after 5.5 seconds, at 230 km / h it is limited, which is okay, because up there some work on the steering wheel is required anyway. The flea, which weighs 1,300 kilograms, hops straight ahead and flies around the corner, maltreats the intervertebral discs and produces adrenaline incessantly.

Pilots who have lagged behind in training regret skipping the last session; they can at least comfort themselves with the seats, which are a little too high, with a certain amount of comfort. 9.6 liters super average and 33,500 euros for the purchase are maybe crazy. But life is too short for boring cars. It was not as refreshing as in the GR Yaris to drive a little gray out of everyday life.