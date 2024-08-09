The appearance of some cars is indescribable because the designers were allowed to go wild. Let’s try anyway: The new Toyota C-HR looks like a wedge with edges. The bend in the rear is particularly sharp, it sets the continuous light bar off a magnificent rump. Above the small, flat rear window, a two-part spoiler directs the air in the right direction. The side view is loosened up by a crease at the level of the belt line, which splits into a Y at the front, the roof line slopes slightly. The bonnet above the huge radiator grille ends in a sharp fold, it forms thick bulges above the hook-shaped headlights, the ensemble gives the Toyota an aggressive touch.