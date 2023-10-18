With the new seven-series, BMW is once again polarizing. The design and size can be debated, but the technology packed into it is convincing, rather than the largest TV screen of all time.

Gsize is power. The thought comes to mind immediately when the new seven-series BMW stands in front of you. With its flashy front, fat kidneys and flat, slotted headlights, the sedan simply looks evil, especially in the dark gray of the test car. Rappers may enjoy this provocative design, but we don’t. And everyone we asked about it simply found the BMW terrible. So much for design.

Now to the car. The seventh seven since 1977 is also extremely long, 5.39 meters, there are no longer two lengths like before. As an i7, it runs purely electrically without visually differing much from the combustion engine models. Important: BMW remains loyal to the diesel, the basic model is a mildly hybridized in-line six-cylinder with a displacement of 3.0 liters and 286 hp. If you want to drive a gasoline engine, you can choose from two plug-in variants. An electric motor is combined with an in-line six-cylinder engine with a displacement of three liters. We drove the 750e, and there is also the M760e, which has an even more generous 571 hp instead of 489. The maximum system torque increases from 700 to 800 Newton meters. All sevens, including the diesel, have all-wheel drive.