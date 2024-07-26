It was 16 years ago: “The Tesla will not turn the car world upside down, but it shows that the combustion engine has competition.” We wrote that in August 2008, when the editorial team in Berlin had the opportunity to drive the Tesla Roadster for the first time. Hardly anyone would have thought back then that electric cars would be fairly established today, and even fewer could have guessed that the American start-up would have such a success story. And that in 2024 Tesla cars would be built in a huge factory in Grünheide near Berlin. Nothing is impossible, you might think.