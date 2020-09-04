S.or for almost 30 years and over half a dozen generations, the Impreza is not a compact car like all the others. There’s a good reason for that: the Impreza is a Subaru. And the relatively small manufacturer, which is focused on exporting to the British and American markets and often cooperates with Toyota, has always found its market opportunity through idiosyncratic technology and / or bizarre design. We fondly remember the SVX Coupé with a 3.3-liter six-cylinder boxer. That was in 1992.

Currently, all engines are purring in expensive boxer design, exclusively Otto four-cylinder, in conjunction with permanent all-wheel drive, and a stepless automatic as an alternative to the six-speed gear shift: For a long time, Subaru was the Japanese brand with a large model family, a barely manageable variety of drives with up to 300 hp, even a boxer diesel was on the way. In any case, the days of the wild things with the WRX-STI abbreviations in the model name and the cheeky ironing board spoilers on the body seem over for the time being. Because at the moment Subaru is going through a phase of the bourgeois reflection on a solid engine following the electrified zeitgeist on the German market. As with the Forester and the Type XV launched in 2018, Subaru also uses its very mild form of hybridization in the compact Impreza. The unchanged two-liter boxer with 150 hp and direct petrol injection is supported by an electric motor with 16.7 hp. It is only good for solitary driving with electricity for barely two kilometers.

That was probably not the intention of the Subaru technicians, because above all, the combustion-electric combination should ensure lower consumption and smoother driving performance. But in everyday life, the presence of power from electricity is only noticeable in a positive way. However, a lot of effort has to be made for this: Smart control electronics continuously pass even small amounts of power that arise at short notice to the drive battery, recuperation also helps a little, the battery never really ran full, even without any hint of driving temperament. In a smoothly changing interplay, the electric motor is used as a power source and the battery as a storage room.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



Subaru Impreza





The driver in the Impreza 2.0ie will hardly notice any of this if he does not pay attention to the clear display. This is absolutely fine with the modern Impreza owner, because he is mostly interested in running smoothness, good mood while driving and the chaste drinking habits of his engine. Perhaps the exotic combination of technology is still important to him, which cannot be found anywhere else in this form. And of course he relies on the traditionally solid Subaru character and the unspectacular appearance of the hatchback model. In addition, since the latest revision, the Impreza has gathered a willing armada of assistants that can hardly be surpassed. Usually it is not needed. Because a low center of gravity, a well-balanced chassis and the harmonious all-wheel drive ensure a high level of driving safety. In addition, the Subaru donates its character, which tends towards calm and deliberation despite additional electric power. The driver and fuel consumption usually benefit from this. A gentle gain in speed and an early release of the accelerator in the city, relaxed rolling in gliding mode at 80 to 100 km / h on the country road and accepting the recommended motorway speed led to almost seven liters for 100 kilometers.