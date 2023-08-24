The Smart adventure started 25 years ago. The two-seater city car was brilliant, but it was never a commercial success. Now the brand is trying its luck with an electric SUV.

EIt is a pity that the Smart could not assert itself, as the time seems ripe for an electric, two-seater, narrowly cut city car. Maybe Mercedes gave up too soon. The last Smart Fortwo are still on sale, but soon everything will focus on the new one with the curious name “# 1”, for which a joint venture with Geely from China was entered into and which is produced in China. The old Smart factory in Hambach, Alsace, has been sold.

The “Hashtag One” or in German “Raute Eins” is actually a compact SUV with a length of 4.27 meters, but it looks beefy. There are almost no similarities with the old Smart, not even with the extended Smart Forfour. After all, the brand logo is the same. And there is a lot of play with colors and shapes, but we miss the instruments on the dashboard, such as the clock or rev counter, for example.