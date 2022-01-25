DThe Škoda Fabia has been around as a Polo offshoot for 22 years now, it too is now in its fourth generation at the dealership and has grown moderately compared to its predecessor. It is now 4.11 meters, which is big for a small car. And indeed, the Fabia can be a good home for four to five people, with three in the back being cramped. . At 380 liters, which is stately for the class, the trunk volume is on par with the VW Golf, which is mainly due to the great depth. A spare wheel easily fits in there, which costs 150 euros extra, 20 euros more than the flexible loading floor, which is highly recommended to bring the loading area to a comfortable level.

The boys and girls from Škoda are known to be simply clever, they like the nice details such as the ice scraper in the fuel filler flap or the umbrella in the driver’s door or the 16 storage compartments in the interior, which together have a volume of 108 liters. It’s also clever how the money is taken out of the customers’ pockets, to put it bluntly.

Five different engines without any hybridization are offered, a one-liter three-cylinder in three power levels and a four-cylinder with 1.5 liter displacement. All are petrol engines, there are no more diesels. The starting price of 13,990 euros makes you sit up and take notice, but the 1.0 TSI Style with 110 hp and seven-speed double clutch that the editors moved to starts at 23,990 euros and had a final price of 30,460 euros with additional equipment. Škoda wants money for the reversing camera, for digital instruments, for a larger tank and also 150 euros for rear disc brakes. And these are just a few examples of cheekiness.









Checked: Skoda's Fabia 1.0 TSI

The Polo from the Czech Republic



Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that the Fabia is a good, high-quality car. Only the double clutch, which reacts sluggishly at low speeds, is not always convincing. It’s like polo. It costs 1500 euros extra. It is only available for the 110 hp variant, the manual gearbox has six gears, in the weaker editions (66/80/95 hp) only five. The powerful Fabia 1.5 TSI has 150 hp and always DSG. With 110 hp, the Fabia had an average consumption of 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers. It was 5.2 on the saver trip. Without a doubt, the Fabia is a clever, slightly cheaper alternative to the VW Polo.