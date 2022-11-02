DThis Škoda is a weird affair. Of course, it’s a coupe. Wait, it’s about development. The designers initially drew the lines of their electric Enyaq at an angle, but then discovered more market opportunities in the classic format. So, although it was finished later, the limousine went on sale first and obviously reached its customers quite well. As usual, the VW Group is playing off its family size and adding derivatives. Whether ID 4 or Enyaq, whether ID 5 or Enyaq Coupé, a matter of taste. We would have an unequivocal answer. Either way, the buyer incurs long delivery times. And a vehicle of powerful format, whose design conceals the true extent. Such a spacious electric car is actually nothing for the city, on the other hand, space and comfort are trumps on long journeys, so the world is upside down.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

But the customer is king. The newfangled category of SUV coupes is known to achieve respectable success. Since this species tends to be bought by people who enjoy something special, Škoda goes to great lengths. As an RS, it comes with 299 hp and 460 Nm of torque. The top speed is set at 180 km/h, which is fast in the world of electric cars. Of course, the battery level quickly melts up there, and there is a striking difference in consumption between 120 and 140 km/h. We can also see this in our test with the ID 4, which our colleague had run on the back burner at the time and managed with an average of 19.1 kWh. We are now higher in normal operation, including the freeway, and have been charged more often. Most of them will probably generally drive more slowly in order to get further. The larger of the batteries on offer is installed in the top model, it has a net energy content of 77 kWh and promises a range of around 520 kilometers according to the standard. As usual, the reality is lower, despite the low drag coefficient of 0.23. We reached 360 kilometers. Cheaper variants with a 58 kWh battery, a maximum of 160 km/h and rear-wheel drive are to follow, the bold RS relies on all-wheel drive.