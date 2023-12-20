DLooking back transfigures a lot of things, not everything was better. But cheaper. The latest generation Clio came onto the market in autumn 2019, and Renault offered it to interested customers at prices starting at 13,000 euros. There was basic mobility for that, not much more, but at least. Anyone who wants or wants or has to get an electric car today rubs their eyes in amazement, there is emptiness in this price range, and a yawning one at that. Thankfully, a few manufacturers remain loyal to the neatly fueled small car class until the EU parts them.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

The deadline was right before the hood, but the regulation's straitjacket, which apparently couldn't be tied tight enough, miraculously came to the realization that a further 3500 euro surcharge due to marginally effective (emissions) regulations would take care of the segment without to really be of benefit. So Volkswagen is retreating from the retreat and will continue to build its Polo until 2028. And Renault is not planning to retire its Clio until 2030. So it was time to refresh it again. Which brings us to the shock of the beginning.