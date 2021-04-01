Gif the state matures in the market, what Chancellor Angela Merkel actually made her agenda is often not fulfilled: thinking things through from the end. Because politicians have decided to give the battery-electric car priority over any other type of drive, it is promoted and promoted with subsidies until the proverbial doctor comes. But, you could have guessed that the planned economy has its loopholes. With tax money, the purchase and operation of fully electric passenger cars and, at a reduced rate, those with a combination of a battery drive that can be charged at the socket and an internal combustion engine, now also known to the common dentist from Uelzen as a plug-in hybrid, are cheaper.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

In between, Toyota has been using the smart approach of giving gasoline-powered cars electric tuition for years, which is supposed to minimize the burning of fuel and maximize the driving experience. This technology is a rarity, especially in the small car class. Apart from the Toyota Yaris and the Honda Jazz, we cannot think of any model. Until now. Renault is now setting out to show what is possible in the Clio. The undertaking is brave and, strictly speaking, doomed to failure, because the Clio, known as E-Tech, costs at least 22,650 euros and thus around 3,500 euros more than a halfway comparable model from the French without the expensive power station on board. And it’s not funded by the state because … Yes, why not?

The idea, called full hybrid, is clever in itself. Since batteries are by far the most expensive thing in an electric vehicle, they are kept small. The battery stores only 1.2 kWh. It cannot be charged at the socket, it is fed from the braking movement and, if necessary, from the four-cylinder. This is only sufficient for short electric excursions of up to three kilometers and for gentle starting, but the drive has a remarkable effect in its predestined area of ​​application. Renault says that up to 80 percent of trips in the city can be made electrically, and that up to 40 percent less consumption is possible there.

Always drives off electrically

We didn’t keep track of the percentages, but the car is often silent on the move. The fact that the starting process takes place without shaking the automatic starter is in itself a gain. The E-Tech equipped with an electric machine and starter generator always drives off electrically, and the 1.6-liter suction gasoline engine takes over as the demand increases. The ensemble develops 140 hp, which feel weaker. Without a turbo there is little steam, there is no Formula 1 racing car here. The feared toughness, however, does not occur, only under full load does the engine room announce the torture inflicted on it, while overtaking is lacking in vigor. It is easy to deal with in everyday life, the clutchless gearbox suits the task of reducing friction and irritation. The best way to get to the finish is with serenity, also because of the not exactly crisp steering. The engineers worked on the chassis for a long time, it makes the Clio agile but free from nervousness. Of course, we wished it were a bit more comfortable.