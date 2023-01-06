Et among the hundred cars that pass through the editors’ hands roughly every year, there isn’t one that could be faulted. This is required by the professional view as well as the same distance, none of the knowledgeable and critical readership would believe excessive praise anyway. But there are a few where you can feel how they were thought through to the end by the designers, how they are precisely tailored to the target group, how they simply bring joy every day, every time you get in, conjure up a smile on your face. It’s not a question of price, a cheaper model from the Czech company is currently in service with the test team, and we won’t reveal too much here, as we promise a fairly positive driving report.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

The new Range Rover requires a higher willingness to invest, a full-size SUV, strictly speaking an off-road vehicle for boat and horse lovers or for all those who are cruising through the wide expanses of the British highlands and hinterlands, although the narrow one-way streets of the West End are in front of the car door lies.