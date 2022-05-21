Mhe modular system makes it easy to conjure up different models. The Swedish-Chinese brand Polestar, for example, sells its Model 2 in a tight version with one engine each at the front and rear, which together deliver 408 hp. We drove it in January 2021. Then there is another with basically the same technology, but the second engine is omitted, 231 hp (170 kW) for a vehicle weighing more than two tons does not sound particularly sporty. The battery has 78 kWh energy content, net 72.5.

The front-wheel drive is an offer for calm minds, it accelerates sufficiently briskly, but without highlights, until it hits a rubber wall at 164 km/h. The on-board computer then shows 42 kWh consumption. On the Autobahn in wise modesty at 110 km/h, we got by with just under 20 kWh, the twin-engine consumed 25.2 kWh at the time. After driving 130 miles on the highway at this moderate speed, there was still 50 percent charge left, although Polestar recommends only charging to 80 percent. The range of 542 kilometers according to the WLTP standard is very theoretical. It is charged with up to 150 kW, which of course we did not reach. What is noticeable from the first few meters is the smooth start. In combination with the smooth steering, this is in sharp contrast to the rock-hard suspension, which the front-wheel drive vehicle inherited from its sporty brother.









Driving report Polestar 2

Half speed ahead



Our latest test example was not quite as well made as the one from back then, we registered a detaching panel in the trunk, which is also no larger than that in the all-wheel drive vehicle. Front and side visibility is mediocre, rear unacceptable, feels like you’re in a coffin with slits. The panoramic roof, which is included in the Plus package, is pleasing at first glance, but the sun is beating down on the driver’s head. Praise is due to the Android operating system for the infotainment.

The Polestar 2 with the large battery costs around 50,000 euros minus subsidies. A second engine and the associated four-wheel drive make it hardly more expensive – and offer a lot more fun.