Range and battery size are key criteria when buying an electric car. And fast charging. Peugeot’s battery-electric models have so far been mediocre at best with their 51 kWh battery and meager 100 kW charging capacity. That will change with the new 3008. The successful compact SUV, in its third generation, is also available for the first time as a fully electric E-3008. It offers 213 hp, charging with up to 160 kW, and the 73 kWh net lithium-ion battery has a WLTP range of 524 kilometers.