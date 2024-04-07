Dhe requirement that a car should be practical above all else sometimes leads to an exterior that takes some getting used to. The French manufacturer Peugeot takes the opposite approach, a stylish body design and unusual controls are intended to appeal to customers. The largest model in the fleet, the 508, has been subtly revised; the front section in particular has gained a wider radiator grille and new lights. The overall impression remains, the 4.75 meter long car is just 1.40 meters high, the roof line slopes down at the back and ends in a pretty rear with a bend. It's hardly noticeable that the SW is a station wagon, but the frameless windows are noticeable.

Somewhat fiddly operation

The disadvantage of the sporty concept becomes apparent when boarding. Threading through the door cutout requires flexibility, now we know again why many people prefer an SUV. The passenger then plops deeply into a well-shaped seat. Then there is space on all sides, but only moderate visibility; the slit in the tailgate hardly allows a view to the rear and the flat windshield is reflective. The seats in the upscale GT equipment version offer good lateral support, memory and massage as well as an extendable seat.