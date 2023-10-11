One new Chinese car after another is trying its hand at the German market. The Ora Funky Cat is a funny small car that patronizes its driver. And it’s expensive.

DThe electric cars from China are about to shake up the market. Does the German auto industry have to be afraid? We will see. One of the newcomers is Ora Funky Cat, the brand belongs to the GWM group. The small car is available in exactly one engine with 171 hp and 250 Newton meters of torque and in five equipment lines, with the two cheaper ones called 300 and 300 Pro having to make do with a small battery with an energy content of 48 kWh.

The test car in the upscale 400 Pro+ line has 63 kWh and a whole range of more or less useful equipment, even a sliding glass roof. This has the advantage that the surcharge list is short, it is limited to the two-tone metallic paint, and delivery times should also be short. The disadvantage is that you have to take everything with you, even if you don’t want it, just to get the larger battery you long for.