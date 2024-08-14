The Opel Zafira was once a compact minivan with ingenious folding seats in the rear and a ray of hope in otherwise difficult times for Opel. It has now become a kind of VW bus, so it appeals to a slightly different target group.

Of course, there is room for more than five people here too. There are even two lengths on offer, a not inconsiderable 4.98 meters and a generous 5.33 meters. The Zafira XL even has a three-seater bench in the front, so that up to nine people can fit in the car. As a two-seater, the XL can easily be used as a transporter. The load space can hold 4900 liters.