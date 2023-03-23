uIt is a popular strategy among car manufacturers to lure customers with new models. As soon as the ordered product has finally been delivered, they are sitting in a vehicle from yesterday. It remains to be seen whether the hectic change will lead to better products. What is certain is that there is another way: Opel has sold its Corsa small car practically unchanged since 2019, but it is still one of the most popular models in this category. It continues the tradition of the Corsa that has been built for four decades, but has nothing in common with the previous generations. Especially since the current one is based on PSA, the Corsa is a sister model of the Peugeot 208.

Nevertheless, he has his own character. On the outside, the car looks pleasing, albeit without highlights. The roof line is slightly sloping, with a prominent rear spoiler at the end. The predecessor’s prominently protruding rear lights, which didn’t need to be found attractive, have given way to subtly integrated lighting, but the new rear end still feels chubby. The tailgate looks as if a wide edge was left when it was cut out – and indeed the luggage has to be lifted over a considerable edge. Above the waistline, the body is pulled inwards, a design that makes the car slim but wastes space compared to a boxy shape.