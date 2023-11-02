DThe Nissan Ariya is an electric car for people who prefer unusual design both inside and out. At the end of last year we had it as a guest in a front-wheel drive version with 242 hp, which seemed quite comfortable to us. The entry-level version with 218 hp is likely to be a little more sedate, moving around 2.2 tons. But those hungry for power can be helped: for an additional charge of 3,000 euros, there is a second motor that gives the Ariya a system output of 306 hp (225 kW) and doubles the torque from 300 to 600 Nm.

All-wheel drive is included because the second motor drives the rear axle, each wheel automatically gets the power it needs, as Nissan promises. On top of that, the possible trailer load doubles from 750 to 1500 kilograms.