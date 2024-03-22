The Škoda Superb Combi is one of the most popular company cars. The new generation offers more of everything: space, range and comfort.

EThey still exist: station wagons. Although they are losing market share at the expense of SUVs, people in Mladá Boleslav in the Czech Republic are convinced that this type of vehicle will continue to find customers. One of the bestsellers in the company car and fleet sector is the Superb, which Škoda is now bringing onto the market in its fourth generation. Like the new VW Passat, the station wagon is also on the MQB platform, and from now on both will roll off the production line together in Bratislava.

In total, the drive portfolio will include three petrol and two diesel engines between 150 and 265 hp, including for the first time a mild hybrid with a 48-volt electrical system. The new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has a gross battery of 25.7 kWh, almost twice as large as its predecessor. Škoda promises fast charging capability of a maximum of 50 kW in the short term and an increased electric range of more than 100 kilometers.