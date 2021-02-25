E.There are not many motorcycles that still have the original type designation more than 50 years after their appearance. The Moto Guzzi V7 is one of these rarities. The latest edition will be available in stores these days. The fact that the Special version now has the number 850 on the tank is an indication of the 100 cubic centimeter increase in displacement. The V7 is also available as a matt lacquered, somewhat more puristic stone with graceful aluminum wheels and lots of black. But the Special in particular is a classic motorcycle straight out of a picture book.

If the expectant driver presses the starter button, the still air-cooled two-valve V2 thuds off as ever, despite the new, visually successful exhaust system. It’s just a shame that the two lambda probes mounted in an exposed position disfigure the splendid manifolds. That there is more to the sympathetic sound than ever before can be felt even before the first gear change. 65 hp at 6200 rpm instead of the previous 52 are available, now realized from a displacement of 852 cubic centimeters. In addition, there is a lush torque curve. It goes up to 73 Newton meters at 5000 rpm. Even higher speeds are easily possible, but the first few kilometers make it clear that you rarely need them. 80 percent of the power is already available at 3000 rpm. Finally, even as a couple, you are well looked after in the mountains.

The remaining changes, albeit of a not so superficial kind, are also convincing: The new swing arm with new shock absorbers is pleasing due to its better response behavior and finer suspension, the reinforced frame on the steering head stabilizes the previously slightly staggering load noticeably. The V7 is calm and full even at 160 km / h. The moderately wider rear tire also fits, because the handling is still casual. There is also a rubber footrest system and a really comfortable bench. In order to satisfy the classic idea, there is an H7 bulb in the round headlight pot of the special version. That’s brave, because Moto Guzzi has shifted the V7 towards the premium segment. Of course, there will still be no hazard lights, no self-resetting turn signals, no adjustable hand lever.









Moto Guzzi V7





Of course, the Stone does not have these useful little things either. At 9,100 euros it costs a thousand less and should mostly appeal to younger people with a weakness for black and matt lacquer. The double exhaust system, the delicate aluminum wheels, engine and drive train, the frame – all black. On the other hand, Guzzi has invested in lighting: with the Stone there is light from light-emitting diodes, and really bright. The daytime running lights in the form of eagle wings are also striking and easily perceptible. A single, thick round instrument with an LC display sits enthroned in the cockpit. It is undisputed that it is difficult to read due to the low contrast. It is controversial whether the off-center positioning is smart or off.

Incidentally, there is also an anniversary edition of Stone, the “Centennario”. Technically, it is identical to the basic version, but the matt lacquered parts (tank, front fenders, side covers) and the seat are based on a historic Guzzi model, the V8 racing machine. The combination of green, silver and brown with lots of black will only be available in 2021 and will cost an additional 200 euros.

Special and Stone? Moto Guzzi Germany calculates with fifty-fifty. Demand will prevail in Moto Guzzi 100th year of existence. With the V7, an all-round classic, largely contemporary motorcycle rolls out of the Mandello del Lario factory on Lake Como. With enough power, plus in the case of the Special with authentic spoked wheels, two analog round instruments, glossy paintwork with decorative lines on the tank and chrome-plated double exhaust system. A classic motorcycle straight out of a picture book.