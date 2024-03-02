Dhe most important job of a Moto Guzzi is to be a Moto Guzzi. Unmistakable, Italian without a doubt. If all model names and the manufacturer's name were removed from the vehicle, anyone who only had the slightest idea of ​​motorcycles would still have to recognize: a Guzzi.

It must be noticeable that it comes from the factory in Mandello del Lario on Lake Como where all of its predecessors were made for more than 100 years. The two-cylinder V-engine must produce a drumming, forward-stomping beat. A rhythm that made it into the hit parades. That was in 1972, when the unmistakable and undoubtedly Italian musician Adriano Celentano released an incredibly progressive sounding track. Pop, funk, rap, hip-hop, there was a bit of everything in it: Prisencolinensinainciusol.