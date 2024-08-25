In love with the Mini Cooper, but the Bavarian Brit is too small for the family? The Mini Countryman is a more spacious alternative. The first generation alone sold more than 550,000 units. The third edition is now available. There are three petrol engines and a diesel that produces 163 hp, which is the last diesel engine in a Mini model. For the first time, there is also a fully electric Countryman with one or two electric motors and 204 and 313 hp. The plug-in hybrid was dropped from the range.