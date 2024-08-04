The front is the same as before, the back is quite different, and everything is new inside. Is that too much for the average Mini customer who is a raving fan? The author of these lines is, I can reveal, a private customer of the English cult car. There were closed and open models in the house, and the latest version, which is actually a major facelift, is back on the purchase list. We are certainly not the only ones who have fallen for the charm of the little all-rounder. That makes things difficult. Those who are blinded by love see nothing, but those who have been in love for a long time may subject some things to critical scrutiny, perhaps even over-critical. It is important not to be unfair.