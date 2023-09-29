Summer is coming, and the Mini Cabriolet will soon be too. In his old age it still puts you in a wonderfully good mood. And, how nice, the successor remains open for the future.

WWe can stay friends. Mini. The author of these lines. And the fan base. Two years ago, with a sinking feeling of looming design exaggeration, we wrote that we could actually forgive Mini anything. Just not if they discontinued the convertible one day. But you can rely on Stefanie Wurst. The lady with the serious slide rule and the cheerful attraction to special models with yellow checkered seats is a boss who is open to tradition and the future. Where others no longer see any place in the sun, their brand, which is part of BMW, is moving forward undaunted and will once again be offering a convertible version of the new Mini.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for "Technology and Engines".

There are still a few obfuscating clouds hanging over the heavenly desire, but on the never-ending horizon loom Cooper and Cooper S, later a John Cooper Works, initially with a gasoline engine and then also with an electric motor. Spring 2025 would be a fine launch date, a year after the launch of the freshly soldered versions. The idea includes an industrial plan that calls for £600 million of investment in the British plants in Oxford and Swindon.