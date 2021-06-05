D.he connection to an automobile can be deep or erotic or irritating, never arbitrary. In our case and the case of the S-Class it is historical and dated May 16, 1992. We drove from Frankfurt to Rostock with a borrowed 450 SEL 6.9, there were four people in black and white jerseys on board and probably one or two Box of beer in the trunk. The crown of vehicle construction seemed to be the crowning glory of a formidable football season that could not lead to anything other than the German championship. But the wonder team lost 1: 2 in the relegated team. There has never been a more endless, quieter journey back. Lebbe goes back to life, said coach Dragoslav Stepanovic and coined one of the best sayings in football history. And how to proceed.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The flagship of the Stuttgart brand has been known as the S-Class since 1972. At that time, the W 116 series replaced the W 108, and in 1975 it was crowned with the very same 450 SEL. Maintaining its presence at least led to questionable gigantism, which lost its bearings with embarrassing dipsticks. Since Gorden Wagener has been responsible for the shapes, Mercedes-Benz has found itself again. The brisk cut is so popular with customers that it is spread across the model range from top to bottom. That could be dangerous one day, and the C-Class and E-Class and S-Class can hardly be distinguished from one another.