M.an must not be fooled by the letter C. The CLA from Mercedes-Benz is based on the A-Class, not the larger C-Class, although both are the same length at 4.69 meters. In comparison, the four-door, coupé-like CLA is undoubtedly the fancier car and comes with the digital, wide dashboard display that was so enthusiastic when the A-Class was launched in 2018. In contrast, the C-Class looks old, but it will be renewed soon. The rear-wheel drive then remains, while the CLA drives the front wheels. It’s still a bit atypical for a Mercedes.

Ten engines are on offer for the A-branch, five petrol engines including AMG, four diesels and the CLA 250 E being driven, which as a plug-in hybrid combines the power of an electric motor and a small 1.3-liter petrol engine into one system performance of 218 PS combined with a maximum torque of 450 Newton meters. The double drive makes the CLA 1.7 tons heavy, the trunk shrinks by 45 liters to a volume of 395 liters. At best, that’s just enough, as is the headroom and legroom on the back seat.

Plug-in hybrids have fallen into disrepute because company car drivers supposedly only burn fuel instead of purring on electricity. Well, according to the WLTP standard, the CLA should have a purely electric range of a good 60 kilometers. Moved in winter, at temperatures around freezing point, it was at best 46 during various test drives. The power consumption in electrical operation was 25.2 kWh per 100 kilometers. What is unusual is that the CLA can fast charge with direct current. Although only with a maximum of 24 kW, the battery is full again in a maximum of 39 minutes. We tried this out several times at a motorway service station; the charging time fluctuated between 32 and 39 minutes. However, this function costs 595 euros extra.









The battery has a capacity of 15.6 kWh, but we were never able to refill more than 11.8 kWh at range 0. This is due to the fact that the battery must never be run completely empty, and the CLA itself can manage short distances with the residual current even when it is largely empty, and it is constantly recuperated, i.e. recharged, when braking. The CLA processes alternating current with a maximum of 3.7 kW by default. If you want 7.4 kW – for example, to be able to make better use of your 11 kW wallbox at home – you pay another 357 euros on top, and Mercedes-Benz also wants 285 euros for the necessary cable. These eternal surcharges are just annoying. Relatively moderate 42 453 euros base price attracts, on the note was ultimately 63 034 euros. At least the cable for the home socket is included. As is well known, a maximum of 2.3 kW comes from it, so filling takes just under six hours.

What is not at all convincing is the consumption of premium gasoline: 9.2 liters on average per 100 kilometers, a maximum of 11.1. Driving more moderately, 7.8 liters are sufficient. If you include the electric kilometers, it is an average of 8.0 liters, plus 25.2 kWh of electricity. The eight liters are a completely individual value. If you charge a lot, in the office and at home, for example, you can get by with two or four liters. For long-distance journeys, please note that the petrol tank only holds 35 liters.

Incidentally, the CLA is safe to drive, the high weight puts it on the road, but the front wheels tend to spin with full power. When demanded, the engine tends to roar, quiet is different. As a rule, the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission shifts fine and smooth, and downhill also back. The shift paddles are actually superfluous. The CLA 250 E can be a good choice for anyone who doesn’t need space, wants to enjoy the chic shapes and wants to drive electrically.