There are supposed to be people who would like a practical car with four-wheel drive and lots of space. But they don't dare to buy an SUV because they're afraid that climate rescuers will stick to it. Well, there's a small selection of higher-rise suits, a category that's a bit outdated but arguably has a solid circle of friends. After the higher E-Class, which has been on the market for several years, Mercedes-Benz has now entered the C-Class station wagon in a variant called All-Terrain. It has either a petrol engine with 1.5 liter displacement and 204 hp or the diesel with two liter displacement and 200 hp, another 20 are provided by a starter generator. The full name of the car is Mercedes C 220 d 4Matic T-Model All-Terrain.

You can live with the tongue twister, the car itself is handsome. The distinctive nose and the four sharp creases in the bonnet go well with the flowing lines, the rear end looks a little as if a van drove in, that’s something. There are also subtle off-road ingredients such as wheel arch linings made of plastic and an indicated protective plate for the underbody. The all-terrain models are four centimeters higher than the normal C-Class in favor of ground clearance, three of which are due to modified springs, the rest are due to the tires.