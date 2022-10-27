BUp to now, Mazda has not only been known for innovative technologies and unusual ideas. The cars from Hiroshima were always cut a little tighter than others. This is now the end of the new CX-60. This is a 4.75 meter long and 1.89 meter wide SUV that is a bit clumsy and has space for in-line six-cylinder engines under its huge bonnet. A 3.3-liter diesel and a 3.0-liter petrol engine have been announced and are coming soon, starting with a plug-in hybrid, i.e. a car that combines a combustion engine with an electric unit and the best of two to unite worlds.

It is Mazda’s first plug-in model and, with a system output of 324 hp, it is also the manufacturer’s most powerful production model to date. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder looks a bit lost under the hood, alone it has 191 hp at 6000 revolutions, that would certainly be a bit little for a weight of 2.1 tons, but there are still the 175 hp of the electric motor in the housing the Mazda-developed eight-speed automatic sits. Together we are strong, and that’s what results in 324 hp and a maximum system torque of a respectable 500 Newton meters. The two tons can be accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in around six seconds or reach a top speed of 200 km/h.