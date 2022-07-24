Mazda has sent its successful CX-5 model, which has been in production since 2012 and the second generation appeared in 2017, into the new model year with a few targeted improvements. The Japanese company calls the 4.58 meter long SUV a crossover, but the CX-5 is also available as an SUV with all-wheel drive and variable power distribution. He then has an off-road mode, which should also be useful for train operation, after all, the CX-5 can take two tons on the hook.

The design was changed primarily at the front end, the light signature of the matrix LED units at the front and the lights at the rear is new. The chassis has been revised, which should benefit comfort, which we confirm. Two diesel and two petrol engines are offered for the CX-5, we took a closer look at the more powerful petrol engine with all-wheel drive. The approximately 28,000 euros for the basic version becomes 46,000 euros as the “Sportline plus”. The four-cylinder with 194 hp (143 kW) from a generous 2.5-liter displacement now has cylinder deactivation, which is intended to reduce consumption, it runs smoothly, has powerful torque up to a top speed of 195 km/h and harmonises well with the six-speed automatic transmission.

He is not particularly economical, in everyday life we ​​needed nine to ten liters per 100 kilometers. The unusual recuperation of braking energy does not change that. The system, called i-Eloop, works with a small generator that charges a capacitor rather than a battery. It has no memory effect and can be charged and discharged practically indefinitely. In contrast to mild hybrids, however, the stored energy does not support the engine, but electrical consumers are operated, which saves the alternator work. However, you shouldn’t expect too much from it, when coasting, the capacitor with a capacity of only 12.75 Wh is full after a few hundred meters, the braking effect is gentle.









How it fills up can be seen on the 10.25-inch screen, which looks a bit like it was glued into the console afterwards. Eureka, there’s the classic twist-and-push switch on the center console. Others are doing away with this blind-handling tool for reasons unknown to us. Glad Mazda is sticking with it. For people who like to talk to their car, there is a serviceable working voice control on board.







Otherwise, the driver finds a pressure switch and a tidy information display with fine round instruments, the accurate speedometer shows with a subtle red stripe how much the driver is too fast. For our taste, the steering wheel should be a bit smaller and the rim a bit thicker. The seats with cooling function are impeccable, the all-round view is good thanks to large windows. There is plenty of space on all seats, the trunk floor is almost flat when the rear seats are folded down. In the version we drove, the CX-5 has a head-up display and an army of assistants, one of whom has recently been added to do the work for the driver during stop-and-go on the motorway.

We involuntarily tested the emergency brake assistant, it works. Interesting details: the all-round camera does not switch off at higher speeds, and the automatic start-stop system waits for you to press the pedal vigorously. In every respect, we think the Mazda CX-5 is a pleasant companion at a reasonable price.





