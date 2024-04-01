NNot a few manufacturers are withdrawing from the small car segment. Mazda, on the other hand, offers combustion engines and a hybrid drive in the “2”. The latter is not an in-house development, but rather an almost unchanged Toyota Yaris, apart from the now redesigned front section. Also new are digital instruments, a touchscreen monitor measuring up to 10.5 inches and more assistance systems.

From zero to one hundred in 9.7 seconds

116 hp has to be enough for the Mazda 2 Hybrid. Prices start at 24,990 euros, roughly where they end for the combustion engine two-cylinder. In urban environments, where the 3.94 meter short car feels most at home, the system consisting of a robust-sounding 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine, electric motor, small lithium-ion battery and continuously variable automatic transmission ensures economical consumption of around four liters according to WLTP standard. After a first trip on hilly country roads, the on-board computer recorded 4.9 liters of super per 100 kilometers. The front-wheel drive car, which weighs almost 1.2 tons, is light on its feet; If necessary, it sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds and reaches speeds of up to 175 km/h on the motorway.