NIt's not just Chinese electric car manufacturers that are entering the market. After the Fisker Ocean last week, today the Lucid Air is a guest. It also comes from America and wants to repeat Tesla's success. The impressive five-meter sedan was designed by a former Tesla man. Although Lucid is an American company listed on the stock exchange, 60 percent of the shares belong to a Saudi investment fund and the rest is in free float. And a second factory has recently been opened in Saudi Arabia, where only finished parts are currently being assembled.

Lucid also relies on direct sales; you can see and touch the cars in Munich and Düsseldorf, and other shops are coming to Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Berlin. Amsterdam, Oslo, Zurich and Geneva are other locations in Europe. But now to the car itself. The message that you have a special car in front of you comes across immediately, the design language is more than successful, finally a really flat, sporty sedan with electric drive and a bold rear. The optional huge glass roof, which extends over the front passengers, also makes something special. But the Lucid is expensive, very expensive. Even the basic model Pure with 487 hp costs 109,000 euros. Touring, Grand Touring and the Dream Edition follow, the latter then costs 218,000 euros. There will soon be an entry-level model with rear-wheel drive that will remain under the 100,000 euro mark. According to its own information, Lucid has already sold around 15,000 units since sales began in 2022, despite the high prices.