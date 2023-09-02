Oft we are asked which car we recommend. We ask a few preferences and advise: sit in and feel whether you feel comfortable. People rarely ask about Lexus, but Toyota’s luxury department is bravely holding out in this country, while similarly oriented competitors have left. The Japanese have now relaunched their top model, the RX 500h, which, with its test car price of 98,700 euros, is in a thin air class. We did what we always do, went in without prejudice. And we felt good, much more than expected. The seating position fits perfectly, everything is pleasant to the touch, the furnishings are stylish and meticulously finished, the interior smells good, respect, Lexus, well done.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The RX 500h is an impressive 4.89 meter SUV with a self-confident appearance that fits into the dynamic design line of the manufacturer. The trunk suffers a little from this, which is rather tight at 461 to 1678 liters, but Lexus is anyway sporty from the basic idea. This is matched by the safe, albeit sometimes dry-humored undercarriage, which reports the condition of the ground. A full hybrid is responsible for propulsion, which with good will can be seen as evidence of a turning point in the automotive era.

Gasoline is flanked by two electric motors

Where an eight-cylinder used to be appropriate and a six-cylinder was just about acceptable, a four-cylinder turbo with a displacement of 2.4 liters is now getting to work. Lexus is not alone in this, but it still takes some getting used to the idea. The petrol engine is flanked by two electric motors, together the three bring it to a system output of 371 hp and 551 Nm of torque. This is sufficient in many situations in life, the engine room runs pleasantly gently in the protected areas and, despite powerful, harmonious acceleration, does not tempt you to sprint loudly anyway. The six-speed automatic, commanded by a crisp Knubbel, blends in unobtrusively, permanent four-wheel drive brings a plus in safety, the rear-axle steering in handiness.









picture series



driving report

:



Lexus RX 500h



The electric motors take over a surprising number of driving moments, and how often they are used determines consumption. 7.2 liters of super are possible, 12.6 liters flow through when full of pleasure, 9 liters are an expected value when leveled off. The top speed is limited to 210 km/h. The bare data sounds a bit meager, but we can report from everyday life, in which the RX became a very pleasant companion.







Helicopter parenting

The relationship would be even more enthusiastic if Lexus, like the parent company Toyota, did without a helicopter parent-like upbringing. The monitoring unit, which has recently been installed on the steering column, recognizes fatigue after just 40 minutes of driving, constantly admonishes something, complains about the hand position at the wheel and is generally dissatisfied with the driver. In addition, there are heaps of beeps and pings from other shallows because of supposed deficits, which a computer thinks it can recognize without the journey being really endangered or restricted. Friends of development, that’s going too far, less would be more.

Instead, the panache belongs in the navigation unit, which is clearly inferior to Google on mobile, and in directional arrows in the head-up display that light up too late. We are surprised that the Japanese are weak in electronics, mechanically they have another treat ready: the doors open silently, gently, like a warm knife gliding through butter, so finely we know it nowhere else.