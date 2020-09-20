The Lapierre Xelius competes with pretty details and an unusual idea. The bike is a good fit for ambitious leisure cyclists who like to cover longer distances.

A.Top wines come from Burgundy, and Dijon is always worth a visit. It is perhaps less known that a bicycle manufacturer with higher standards has been based there since 1946. After the end of the Second World War, Gaston Lapierre founded his company on two wheels there, and it has now merged into the larger and more impersonal Accell Group.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

This does not prevent the on-site inventors interested in unusual solutions and lightweight construction from continuing to lend a hand personally. All bikes are assembled in France by experienced mechanics who sign a quality pass that comes with every bike, Lapierre proudly proclaims and describes his team as a team of engineers and bike enthusiasts.