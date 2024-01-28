The Land Rover Discovery is the wallflower in the British off-road brand's range. But what a thing. Almost five meters long and almost two meters high, it offers plenty of space for up to seven people.

Land Rover did well last year. Almost 14,000 off-road vehicles were sold in Germany, an increase of 13.4 percent. Bringing up the rear in the phalanx surrounding the Defender and the Range Rover is the Land Rover Discovery, which, with just 570 new registrations, accounts for just 4.1 percent of total sales.

There are reasons for this, other Land/Range Rovers are more attractive and not so huge and bulky. In particular, the rear with the asymmetrically placed license plate is repeatedly criticized. But the 4.97 meter long, 1.90 meter high and 2.02 meter wide car (without mirrors) also offers something. Above all, there is plenty of space. If the third row of seats, which is available at an additional cost, is folded out, the trunk volume shrinks to 258 liters, but seven people can be on board and even sitting at the back is reasonably comfortable.