When asked about a compact SUV, most people will snap their fingers and say VW Tiguan. There is a good reason for this, because the model from Wolfsburg is one of the best-selling and most popular SUVs in the 4.50-metre class, even though it has “only” been available for 17 years. Kia can only smile sheepishly. Their competitor, the Sportage, has been driving around in this country for 30 years, but its registration figures are significantly lower than those of the Wolfsburg-based model.